Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

