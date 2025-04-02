Siemens Energy (OTC:SMNEY) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTC:SMNEY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.54 and last traded at $59.04. 129,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 322,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

