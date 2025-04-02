Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,564 shares during the quarter. Silicom makes up 1.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silicom worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Silicom Trading Down 1.3 %

SILC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.98. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

About Silicom

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.