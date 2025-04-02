Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,851,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 4,762,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,501.5 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

