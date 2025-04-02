SLNO FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLNO. Laidlaw increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $68.26 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of -1.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41).

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,075. This represents a 47.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,226,191.49. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,250 shares of company stock worth $64,583,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

