SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

SMC Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $353.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.92 and a 200-day moving average of $403.51. SMC has a one year low of $342.00 and a one year high of $582.80.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.