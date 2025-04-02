SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.
SMC Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $353.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.92 and a 200-day moving average of $403.51. SMC has a one year low of $342.00 and a one year high of $582.80.
About SMC
