SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

SolarMax Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMXT opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. SolarMax Technology has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $15.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarMax Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarMax Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) by 451.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of SolarMax Technology worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

