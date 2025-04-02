Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Soluna Price Performance
Shares of SLNH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 318,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,960. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.03. Soluna has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($6.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%.
Soluna Company Profile
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
