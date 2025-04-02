SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

GLD stock opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average of $253.75. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $208.36 and a 12-month high of $289.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.