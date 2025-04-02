SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,162,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 2,534,893 shares.The stock last traded at $25.53 and had previously closed at $25.49.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 788,242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,769,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,374,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 272,442 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.