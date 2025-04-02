SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,067 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000.

SPYG stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

