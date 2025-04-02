SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,337,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,399 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $52.73.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
