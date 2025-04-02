SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $536.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

