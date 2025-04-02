SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and traded as low as $129.52. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $131.71, with a volume of 2,968,259 shares changing hands.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.