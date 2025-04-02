SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and traded as low as $129.52. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $131.71, with a volume of 2,968,259 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 366,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

