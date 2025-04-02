SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI) Plans Dividend of $0.06

SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MYMI opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62. SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $25.08.
About SPDR SSGA My2029 Municipal Bond ETF
