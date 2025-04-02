Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $138.80.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
