Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 121.98%.

Shares of NYSE:SPRU opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. Spruce Power has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

