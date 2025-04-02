SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 869,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. 342,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.05 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.