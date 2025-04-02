SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,475,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 251,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

