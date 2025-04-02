Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.068 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 299.50 and a beta of 1.56. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.