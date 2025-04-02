Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.068 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 299.50 and a beta of 1.56. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

