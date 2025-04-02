Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Position Decreased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,496 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Down 1.1 %

STLA opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

