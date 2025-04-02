StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

