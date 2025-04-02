Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 372,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,922. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

