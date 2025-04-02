Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on Stoneridge
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
Stoneridge Price Performance
NYSE SRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 372,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,922. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.