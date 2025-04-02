StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROE. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

