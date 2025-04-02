StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

