Summit Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,085 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $7,821,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

