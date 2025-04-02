Summit Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 810,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,649,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,048,000 after buying an additional 572,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,642,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

