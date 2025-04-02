Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.8 %

TVE stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.30.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

