Summit Financial LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

