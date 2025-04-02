Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 20,132,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Stock Down 11.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
