Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108.96 ($1.41), with a volume of 723410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.97) to GBX 150 ($1.94) in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Synthomer Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.64. The company has a market capitalization of £178.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

