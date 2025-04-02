T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 304,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 120,212 shares.The stock last traded at $38.45 and had previously closed at $38.09.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.