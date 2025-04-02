Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.99. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

