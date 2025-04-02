Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 7,923,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,647,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGB
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.