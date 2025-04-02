Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 521600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,319,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,177,000 after acquiring an additional 144,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 141,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

