TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 12047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

