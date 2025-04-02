Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 255.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TEM opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $6,052,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,977,693.05. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $792,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,914,527.62. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,194,162.

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

