Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

