Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Up 13.2% – Time to Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 2,508,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,356,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.