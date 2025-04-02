TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TH International Stock Performance

NASDAQ THCH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 7,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.52. TH International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of TH International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

