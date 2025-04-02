Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

Thai Oil Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Thai Oil Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.52%.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

