The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$67.09 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.64.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.73.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.