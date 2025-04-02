The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $5.98.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.03%.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
