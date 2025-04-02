The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,087,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $548.52 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.12 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.87.

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

