The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Korea Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

