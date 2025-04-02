The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 517.40 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 518.80 ($6.71), with a volume of 161556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.85).

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £777.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 536.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 553.66.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.