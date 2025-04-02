The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $15,125,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

