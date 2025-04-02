Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,085,527 shares.

Thor Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.72.

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

