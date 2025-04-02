Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $18.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
