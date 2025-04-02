Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

