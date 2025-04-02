Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.
Titan America Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Titan America has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $17.78.
Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.17 million.
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
