Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Titan America Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Titan America has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.17 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Titan America from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

